Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,582 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 93,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3,405.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 28,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

AMLP opened at $46.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.29. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $35.68 and a 1-year high of $47.50.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

