Advisor Resource Council Takes Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in The Cigna Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,442 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,936 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,973,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price target (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.29.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $351.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $329.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.55. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $355.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,394,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total transaction of $340,959.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,275,786.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,597 shares of company stock valued at $25,961,142. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

