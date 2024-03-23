Advisor Resource Council Takes $588,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $79.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $80.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.09.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

