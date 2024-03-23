Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Lowered to $350.00 at TD Cowen

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $363.00 to $350.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ACN. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Susquehanna reissued a neutral rating and set a $360.00 price objective (down previously from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $382.77.

Get Accenture alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Accenture

Accenture Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE ACN opened at $337.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. Accenture has a twelve month low of $259.30 and a twelve month high of $387.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.99.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Accenture will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $9,549,498 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,083,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 649,358 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,644,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,221,897,000 after purchasing an additional 190,412 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Accenture by 4.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,316,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,089,485,000 after acquiring an additional 565,505 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Accenture by 7.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,034,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,388,856,000 after acquiring an additional 720,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.