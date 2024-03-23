Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Given Buy Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $398.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $426.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ACN. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $382.77.

NYSE ACN opened at $337.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.99. Accenture has a 52 week low of $259.30 and a 52 week high of $387.51. The stock has a market cap of $211.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.82%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total transaction of $316,376.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,862,494.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $9,549,498. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,879,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,063,048,000 after purchasing an additional 989,157 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,751,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $614,615,000 after purchasing an additional 875,723 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

