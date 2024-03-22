Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.95

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 154880 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Zeta Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.93.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.36). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 123.59% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Zeta Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $916,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $751,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 326.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,223,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,850,000 after buying an additional 6,295,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,812,000. Institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

