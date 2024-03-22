Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $17.12 and last traded at $17.26, with a volume of 105672 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

Specifically, insider Rafael Amado sold 19,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $509,246.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ying Du sold 8,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $218,885.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,605,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rafael Amado sold 19,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $509,246.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,287 shares of company stock worth $776,112 in the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ZLAB. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $123.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

Zai Lab Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.35.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $65.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.41 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 37.07% and a negative net margin of 125.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zai Lab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Zai Lab by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 58.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 1,923.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

