Whittier Trust Co. Sells 9,351 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,351 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 14.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,591,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,657,000 after buying an additional 3,589,451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,146,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,731,000 after buying an additional 86,801 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,892,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,240,000 after buying an additional 587,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,103,000 after buying an additional 307,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,798,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,021,000 after buying an additional 1,181,706 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.08.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $83.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.10. The company has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.82%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

