Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 1,260 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $6,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,256,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,367,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 157.8% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,456,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 903,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,815,000 after acquiring an additional 225,530 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $547,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,664.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total value of $200,096,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $547,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,664.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,440,275 shares of company stock valued at $222,698,127 in the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on H. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.56.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 0.7 %

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $159.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.09. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 78.12, a PEG ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.49. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.77 and a fifty-two week high of $159.93.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

