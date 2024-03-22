Whittier Trust Co. Has $6.09 Million Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $6,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,151,000 after buying an additional 1,191,742 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Datadog by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,957,000 after buying an additional 929,566 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 1.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,292,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,166,000 after buying an additional 88,132 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 12.5% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,080,000 after buying an additional 505,196 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,745,000 after buying an additional 173,742 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $9,613,609.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $33,574,159.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $17,171,885.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,414,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $9,613,609.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,574,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 812,295 shares of company stock worth $102,293,471 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $122.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,023.83 and a beta of 1.17. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

