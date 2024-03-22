Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) & Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGEJF) Financial Analysis

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGEJF – Get Free Report) and Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pgs Asa and Weatherford International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pgs Asa N/A N/A N/A $0.34 1.87 Weatherford International $5.14 billion 1.64 $417.00 million $5.65 20.59

Weatherford International has higher revenue and earnings than Pgs Asa. Pgs Asa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weatherford International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pgs Asa N/A N/A N/A Weatherford International 8.12% 56.68% 8.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Pgs Asa and Weatherford International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pgs Asa and Weatherford International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pgs Asa 0 1 0 0 2.00 Weatherford International 0 0 6 1 3.14

Weatherford International has a consensus target price of $117.38, suggesting a potential upside of 0.89%. Given Weatherford International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Weatherford International is more favorable than Pgs Asa.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.9% of Pgs Asa shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Weatherford International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Weatherford International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Weatherford International beats Pgs Asa on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pgs Asa

PGS ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marine geophysical company primarily in Norway. The company provides a range of seismic and reservoir services, including data acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies, as well as carbon storage and offshore wind markets. It also operates in the Asia Pacific, Canada, Egypt, the Americas, Angola, the United Kingdom, Greece, Cyprus, Ukraine, Brazil, South Africa, other African countries, the Middle East, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Geo-Services ASA and changed its name to PGS ASA in May 2019. PGS ASA was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and software, automation and flow measurement solutions. The company also provides safety, downhole reservoir monitoring, flow control, and multistage fracturing systems, as well as sand-control technologies, and production and isolation packers; liner hangers to suspend a casing string in high-temperature and high-pressure wells; cementing products, including plugs, float and stage equipment, and torque-and-drag reduction technology for zonal isolation; and pre-job planning and installation services. In addition, it offers directional drilling services, and logging and measurement services while drilling; services related to rotary-steerable systems, high temperature and high pressure sensors, drilling reamers, and circulation subs; rotating control devices and advanced automated control systems, as well as closed loop drilling, air drilling, managed-pressure drilling, and underbalanced drilling services; open-hole and cased-hole logging services; and intervention and remediation services. Further, it provides tubular handling, management, and connection services; and re-entry, fishing, and well abandonment services, as well as patented bottom hole, tubular-handling equipment, pressure-control equipment, and drill pipe and collars. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Houston, Texas.

