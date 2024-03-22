UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Down to $4.47

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.47, but opened at $4.28. UP Fintech shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 919,077 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TIGR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on UP Fintech from $2.84 to $3.17 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of UP Fintech from $8.01 to $6.22 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TIGR

UP Fintech Stock Down 6.2 %

Institutional Trading of UP Fintech

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.78 million, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the third quarter valued at about $1,886,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,896,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in UP Fintech in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 3.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UP Fintech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.