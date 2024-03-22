UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Down to $4.47

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.47, but opened at $4.28. UP Fintech shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 919,077 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TIGR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on UP Fintech from $2.84 to $3.17 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of UP Fintech from $8.01 to $6.22 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the third quarter valued at about $1,886,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,896,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in UP Fintech in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 3.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.
