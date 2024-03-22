UBS Group Raises DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $215.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $142.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $177.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $201.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $183.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $205.95.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $224.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.00 and its 200-day moving average is $138.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $224.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 32.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 30.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.