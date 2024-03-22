TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Trading 5.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $130.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. TKO Group traded as high as $86.50 and last traded at $85.53. Approximately 1,314,930 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,407,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.02.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TKO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on TKO Group in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth $12,921,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the third quarter worth about $10,602,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,378,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,324,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,812,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.48 million. TKO Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

