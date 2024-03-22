TE Connectivity Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

TE Connectivity has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. TE Connectivity has a payout ratio of 28.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TE Connectivity to earn $8.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

NYSE:TEL opened at $143.99 on Friday. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $146.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.90.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 63.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 108.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

