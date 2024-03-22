Syra Health Corp.’s (NASDAQ:SYRA) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on March 27th

Syra Health’s (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, March 27th. Syra Health had issued 1,615,000 shares in its IPO on September 29th. The total size of the offering was $6,669,950 based on an initial share price of $4.13. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Syra Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYRA opened at $1.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.71. Syra Health has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $8.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syra Health

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Syra Health stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ:SYRA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 96,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 2.21% of Syra Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Syra Health Company Profile

Syra Health Corp., a healthcare services company, provides health education, population health management, behavioral and mental health, healthcare workforce, and digital health services in the United States. It offers health education services, including medical communications, patient education, and healthcare training; and population health management services, such as analytics as a service, epidemiology, and health equity analytics solutions.

