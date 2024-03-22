StockNews.com Upgrades National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) to “Hold”

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

NFG opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.62. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $58.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.75.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $525.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.57 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 20.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $504,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,192 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $49,804,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $724,553,000 after purchasing an additional 892,065 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 2,307.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 727,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,773,000 after purchasing an additional 697,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 26.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,227,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,780,000 after purchasing an additional 671,537 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

