StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

PXD opened at $255.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $186.01 and a 12-month high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 7,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $1,892,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 447,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,819,770.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.74, for a total value of $1,755,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,885 shares in the company, valued at $19,278,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 447,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,819,770.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,380 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

