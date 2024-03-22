StockNews.com Downgrades Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) to Hold

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LAZ. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Lazard in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazard from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lazard has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -41.96 and a beta of 1.46. Lazard has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.95.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $825.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.56 million. Lazard had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. Lazard’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $2,951,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,950,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Lazard by 84.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,019,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,603,000 after buying an additional 466,301 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 55.1% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 47,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 16,930 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 22.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 245,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 44,976 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 4.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,563,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,565,000 after purchasing an additional 436,034 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 188.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

