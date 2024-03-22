SThree plc (LON:STEM) Insider Sells £134,613.78 in Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Free Report) insider Timo Lehne sold 31,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.53), for a total transaction of £134,613.78 ($171,373.37).
Timo Lehne also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 12th, Timo Lehne acquired 15 shares of SThree stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 387 ($4.93) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 5,805 ($73.90).
SThree Trading Up 3.0 %
LON:STEM opened at GBX 428.50 ($5.46) on Friday. SThree plc has a 12 month low of GBX 325 ($4.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 446.50 ($5.68). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 411.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 393.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02. The company has a market capitalization of £569.69 million, a P/E ratio of 1,045.12, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.98.
SThree Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of SThree in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 550 ($7.00) target price for the company.
SThree Company Profile
SThree plc provides specialist recruitment services in the sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics markets in the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, France, the United States, Dubai, Japan. The company offers recruitment services for permanent and contract roles, as well as support services.
