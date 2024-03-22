Stephen Michael Kelsey Sells 2,123 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 2,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $67,044.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,555,306.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, January 8th, Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 3,337 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $96,806.37.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 33,334 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $967,019.34.

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $32.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.23. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $35.60.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.29). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 1,003.36% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RVMD shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,643 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 165.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,214,000 after purchasing an additional 298,436 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 12.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 629,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,067,000 after purchasing an additional 68,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,843,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,537,000 after purchasing an additional 88,844 shares in the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

