Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $34.00. The stock had previously closed at $32.96, but opened at $33.85. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Spirit AeroSystems shares last traded at $34.83, with a volume of 857,170 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SPR. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,748,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $934,000. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.74.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

