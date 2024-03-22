Singular Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC)

Singular Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Singular Research also issued estimates for Superior Group of Companies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

SGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Superior Group of Companies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. Superior Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.05 million, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

In other news, insider Philip Koosed sold 9,000 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $140,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Superior Group of Companies news, insider Philip Koosed sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $140,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul V. Mellini sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $93,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGC. Aegis Financial Corp lifted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 63.7% during the third quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 380,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 147,929 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 390,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 103,920 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 1,040.2% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 22,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 18,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

