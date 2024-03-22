Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on SLAB shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of SLAB opened at $135.06 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $179.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.38.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $86.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.32 million. Silicon Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,464,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,205,000 after purchasing an additional 179,131 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 117,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,519,000 after purchasing an additional 68,285 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 217.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after buying an additional 58,654 shares in the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

