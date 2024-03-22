Rockline Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.25.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE SPGI opened at $428.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $327.08 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16. The stock has a market cap of $134.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.23%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

