Richard Harris Purchases 43,859 Shares of The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK) Stock

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Free Report) insider Richard Harris purchased 43,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £29,385.53 ($37,409.97).

RNK stock opened at GBX 66 ($0.84) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 72.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 75.31. The Rank Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 60.40 ($0.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 107.60 ($1.37). The stock has a market capitalization of £309.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.00, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.63.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a report on Monday, February 5th.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and Enracha Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker, as well as electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, slot machine games, food and drink, and live entertainment.

