RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RDNT. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of RadNet from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

RDNT opened at $47.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.46. RadNet has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $49.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,357.32 and a beta of 1.66.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $420.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.11 million. RadNet had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that RadNet will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,254,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,937,000 after purchasing an additional 32,483 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 727,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,284,000 after purchasing an additional 105,164 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 771,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,831,000 after purchasing an additional 27,311 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

