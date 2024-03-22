Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.34

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.34 and last traded at $32.29, with a volume of 266478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.37.

A number of research firms have commented on RDN. UBS Group began coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average of $27.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $328.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.04 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 48.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDN. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,488,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,067,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 94,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 34,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 854.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 86,048 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

