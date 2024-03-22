Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Caribou Biosciences, Inc. Raised by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Caribou Biosciences in a report released on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.42). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Caribou Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.79) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Caribou Biosciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.66) EPS.
Caribou Biosciences Trading Down 4.2 %
CRBU opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57. Caribou Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $474.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.59.
Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
