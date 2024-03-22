Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Caribou Biosciences, Inc. Raised by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Caribou Biosciences in a report released on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.42). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Caribou Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.79) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Caribou Biosciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.66) EPS.

CRBU opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57. Caribou Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $474.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 2,754.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 497,692 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 73,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 311.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 23,472 shares in the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

