Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Decreased by Roth Capital

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRIFree Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biofrontera in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.63) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.49). The consensus estimate for Biofrontera’s current full-year earnings is ($3.74) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Biofrontera’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Biofrontera Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BFRI opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.54. Biofrontera has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Biofrontera by 894.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 90,394 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Biofrontera in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Biofrontera in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Biofrontera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Biofrontera by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. 58.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biofrontera

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, a prescription drug for use in combination with the BF-RhodoLED lamp series, for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

