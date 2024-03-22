Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.57. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $8.64 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2024 earnings at $11.57 EPS.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.61 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.69 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 19.56%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ovintiv from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

TSE:OVV opened at C$69.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$60.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$61.61. The stock has a market cap of C$18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.67. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of C$43.23 and a 1 year high of C$70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.45, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

