Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Enterprise Products Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EPD. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

Read Our Latest Report on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE EPD opened at $28.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average is $26.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $29.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,192,621,000 after acquiring an additional 132,237,142 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 7,675,795 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,951,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,038,731,000 after buying an additional 6,369,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,133,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $633,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,847 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.75%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.