Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Berry in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berry’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Berry had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $216.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Berry’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Berry Price Performance

Shares of Berry stock opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Berry has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.37. The company has a market cap of $598.43 million, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Trading of Berry

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 302.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,847,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648,164 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Berry by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,691,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,795,000 after buying an additional 109,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Berry by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,028,474 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,476,000 after buying an additional 155,209 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Berry by 7.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,639,983 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,274,000 after buying an additional 371,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Berry by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,537,851 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,902,000 after buying an additional 284,757 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Berry’s previous None dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.35%.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

