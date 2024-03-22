Patrick André Sells 66,184 Shares of Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Stock

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report) insider Patrick André sold 66,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 484 ($6.16), for a total transaction of £320,330.56 ($407,804.66).
Vesuvius Trading Up 1.0 %
LON VSVS opened at GBX 493 ($6.28) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 481.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 451.60. Vesuvius plc has a 52 week low of GBX 378.60 ($4.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 498 ($6.34). The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47. The stock has a market cap of £1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,120.45, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30.
Vesuvius Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a GBX 16.20 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.80. Vesuvius’s payout ratio is 5,227.27%.
Vesuvius Company Profile
Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.
