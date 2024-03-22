OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes $313,000 Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,150 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,032,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 118,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,902,000 after acquiring an additional 44,966 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 386,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,775,000 after acquiring an additional 99,251 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 99,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $55,443,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $366,807.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,583,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $366,807.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,583,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $441,870.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,455 shares in the company, valued at $41,468,674.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,244 shares of company stock valued at $58,930,611. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $322.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.50, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.17. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.01 and a twelve month high of $327.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

