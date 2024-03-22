OneAscent Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 82.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $155.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $375.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.83. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.31.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

