OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $424,000 Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC cut its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,034,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,388,856,000 after purchasing an additional 720,647 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,453,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,560,765,000 after purchasing an additional 704,657 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Stock Down 9.3 %

ACN stock opened at $344.92 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $253.03 and a 12 month high of $387.51. The firm has a market cap of $216.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $370.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.96.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price (down from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $550,399.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,866.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $550,399.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,866.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $9,549,498 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

