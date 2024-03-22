OneAscent Financial Services LLC Grows Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in CSX by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 14,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of CSX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

