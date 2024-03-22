Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 453,309 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 799,971 shares.The stock last traded at $75.62 and had previously closed at $75.35.

The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.08.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 48.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

