Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $86.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.08.

Shares of OLLI opened at $79.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.76. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $52.93 and a 1 year high of $84.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.43.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.39 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,086. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

