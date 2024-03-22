Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Raised to $104.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $91.00 to $104.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $79.63 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $52.93 and a one year high of $84.38. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.43.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.39 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $176,188.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

