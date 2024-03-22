NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Intergy Private Wealth LLC

Intergy Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. 626 Financial LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $83,436,000 after buying an additional 36,374 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 46,715 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $885.90.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.2 %

NVDA stock opened at $914.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $728.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $555.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $258.50 and a 52-week high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.27 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

