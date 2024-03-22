NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 393,890 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 3.2% of Whittier Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $195,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $2,639,000. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $914.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $258.50 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $728.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $555.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 76.58, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $885.90.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

