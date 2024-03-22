NEXT (LON:NXT) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 9,004.50 ($114.63) and last traded at GBX 9,004.50 ($114.63), with a volume of 29535 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8,510 ($108.34).
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a GBX 141 ($1.80) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from NEXT’s previous dividend of $66.00. NEXT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,601.40%.
NEXT Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.39. The company has a market cap of £11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,587.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8,419.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,854.56.
Insider Activity at NEXT
NEXT Company Profile
NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NEXT
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.