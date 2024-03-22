NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) were down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.57 and last traded at $9.58. Approximately 12,545 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 280,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

NET Power Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17.

Get NET Power alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NPWR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NET Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in NET Power in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in NET Power in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in NET Power in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NET Power in the 4th quarter worth $106,000.

About NET Power

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.