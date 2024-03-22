National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. 805,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 503,498 shares.The stock last traded at $5.17 and had previously closed at $5.06.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised shares of National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their target price on National CineMedia from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,538,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in National CineMedia during the third quarter worth $2,752,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,381,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at $898,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18. The company has a market cap of $514.74 million, a P/E ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a net margin of 426.68% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.25 million.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

