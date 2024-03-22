Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $86.86 and last traded at $87.57. Approximately 25,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 253,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.55.

NBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.81 and its 200-day moving average is $94.62. The company has a market cap of $840.18 million, a PE ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 2.33.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $737.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.52 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 193.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 72.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 89.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

