Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $100.76 and last traded at $101.19. 502,732 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,467,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.11.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

The firm has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.40 and a 200-day moving average of $93.62.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total transaction of $1,628,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,131,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,399,790.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at $153,121,610.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,021 shares of company stock worth $12,676,492. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Moderna by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Moderna by 41.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Moderna by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

