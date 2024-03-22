Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MU. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.69.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $109.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.08. The company has a market cap of $121.26 billion, a PE ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. Analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $605,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,390,188.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,228 shares of company stock worth $24,036,891 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,984,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,106,001,000 after purchasing an additional 755,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,277,000 after acquiring an additional 282,292 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,583,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,927,263,000 after acquiring an additional 503,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 47.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,489,801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Micron Technology by 19.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,345,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

