Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MU. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Micron Technology from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.69.

Micron Technology Trading Up 14.1 %

MU opened at $109.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.17 and its 200-day moving average is $79.08. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $113.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $121.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $574,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,528,966.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 254,228 shares of company stock worth $24,036,891. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Micron Technology by 6.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Micron Technology by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology



Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

